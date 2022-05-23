Chennai Air Customs seizes 2.9 kg gold, assorted foreign currency

Chennai Air Customs has seized 2.9 kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.34 crore and assorted foreign currency worth Rs 10.70 Lakhs in different incidents. As per a press statement of the Chennai Air Customs, the accused has been identified as Nisar Mandala, a resident of Kannur who had arrived from Dubai by Emirates Airlines.

"On searching this person, two plastic pouches containing paste form of Gold concealed inside the shoes worn by him totally weighing 1,635 kilograms were recovered. On extraction, one Gold ingot totally weighing 1.402 kgs valued at Rs 64.98 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962." In another incident, based on specific information, two passengers, Kalandar Thamimul Ansari resident of Ramanathapuram and Mohammed Nagoor Mohideen resident of Chennai bound for Dubai were intercepted.

"On personal search, assorted foreign currency of various denominations totally valued at Rs 10.70 Lakh were found concealed in their rectum. The recovered currencies were seized under the Customs Act, 1962,' the statement read. As per the statement of the Chennai Air Customs, on May 22, based on specific intelligence, six passengers, who arrived from Sharjah and Colombo were intercepted by the Air Intelligence Officers.

"On their person and their baggage, gold totally weighing 1.5 Kgs worth Rs 69.50 Lakhs were found ingeniously concealed in various places. The Gold thus recovered was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and a passenger arrested," it stated. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

