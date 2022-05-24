Left Menu

German economy minister expects EU embargo on Russian oil 'within days' -ZDF

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 01:34 IST
The European Union will likely agree an embargo on Russian oil imports "within days", German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told broadcaster ZDF on Monday.

Habeck warned, however, that an embargo would not automatically weaken the Kremlin as rising prices were enabling it to rake in more income while selling lower volumes of oil.

Therefore, one consideration was to no longer pay "any price" for oil, but to agree on upper limits, he said. For that to work, however, many countries would have to get on board.

