Sri Lanka hikes fuel prices, encourages people to work from home
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 24-05-2022 07:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 07:51 IST
Sri Lanka hiked petrol prices by 20%-24% on Tuesday and also increased diesel prices by 35%-38%, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.
In a message on Twitter, Wijesekera said government-set transport and other service charges will also increase correspondingly. "Work from home will be encouraged to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis," he added.
