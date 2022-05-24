Left Menu

7 dead, 26 injured in road accident in Karnataka's Hubli

As many as seven people were killed and 26 were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and a lorry on the outskirts of Hubli city in Karnataka, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 24-05-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 08:51 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor. FIR has been registered in the incident.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

