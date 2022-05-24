Left Menu

Kerala: Two PFI leaders booked over minor boy's provocative slogans

After launching a preliminary investigation into a purported video in which alleged provocative slogans were being raised by a minor boy during a march by the Popular Front of India, Kerala Police on Tuesday informed that they have registered a case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb in the matter.

Kerala: Two PFI leaders booked over minor boy's provocative slogans
Visual of Popular Front of India rally in Kerala (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After launching a preliminary investigation into a purported video in which alleged provocative slogans were being raised by a minor boy during a march by the Popular Front of India, Kerala Police on Tuesday informed that they have registered a case against PFI Alappuzha district president Nawas Vandanam and District Secretary Mujeeb in the matter. The police registered a case against the PFI Alappuzha district president, secretary and other identifiable persons under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kerala Police further said that an activist of the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been taken into custody in connection with a viral video showing a child shouting hate slogans against people belonging to Hindu and Christian communities in Kerala, officials informed on Tuesday. Kerala Police on Monday said that they have begun investigating a viral video in which a boy is seen raising a provocative slogan allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march.

"The video came to our notice and we are examining where this happened," said the police. According to PFI officials, they had a set of official slogans during a march in Alappuzha on Saturday. "This slogan was not among them. A lot of workers from various places attended the march. When volunteers noticed this slogan, they prevented raising that slogan," said PFI officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

