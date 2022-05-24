Analyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 10:22 IST
Analyst APK-Inform on Tuesday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest.
The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 48.3 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17.1 million tonnes of wheat and 25.2 million tonnes of corn.
APK-Inform said 2022/23 exports could also rise to 39.4 million tonnes versus the previous outlook of 33.2 million tonnes.
Also Read: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
Advertisement