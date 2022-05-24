Left Menu

Over 1.5 million children at risk due to extensive flooding in Bangladesh

Cases of diarrhoea, respiratory infection, and skin diseases have already been reported. At least three children have died after being struck by lightning.

UNICEF | Dhaka | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:49 IST
Over 1.5 million children at risk due to extensive flooding in Bangladesh
“The damage to lives, homes and schools is heartbreaking. In this disaster, as in most others, children are the most vulnerable," said Mr. Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh.  Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEF)
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Over 1.5 million children are at increased risk of waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to extensive flooding in north-eastern Bangladesh. UNICEF is on the ground with Government and non-government partners to respond to the urgent safety, health, nutrition, clean water and education needs of children and their families.

Over four million people in five districts of north-eastern Bangladesh – Sylhet, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Netrokona and Maulvibazar – are affected by extensive flooding. Sylhet and Sunamganj have been most affected, with water flowing above dangerous levels. Agricultural land and critical infrastructure, including power stations and schools, have been submerged.

Cases of diarrhoea, respiratory infection, and skin diseases have already been reported. At least three children have died after being struck by lightning.

Hundreds of schools have been closed, further jeopardizing the education of children. After 18 months of pandemic school closures in the last few years, children are once again missing out on learning.

"The damage to lives, homes and schools is heartbreaking. In this disaster, as in most others, children are the most vulnerable," said Mr. Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Bangladesh. "UNICEF is on the ground to protect children and to meet their urgent needs, supporting the Government and working closely with our local partners."

UNICEF is supporting the Government of Bangladesh's flood response by supplying clean water, hygiene kits, therapeutic milk and learning kits. UNICEF also works closely with the Department of Social Services to ensure that social workers stand ready to protect the safety and security of children. Raising awareness about drowning prevention in communities is at the centre of the response.

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022