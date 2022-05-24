Cattle vaccination drive in fringe villages of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

A massive vaccination drive of cattle is currently being conducted in the fringe villages of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP&TR) to prevent the spread of diseases from domestic animals to wild animals, an official said on Tuesday.

Park Director Jatin Sharma said that the intensive vaccination drive of cattle is going on in Kohora, Bokakhat Chapori, Burapahar, Agratoli and Laokhowa ranges of the park. Over 10,935 cattle and 511 buffaloes covering 2,275 households of 62 fringe villages have been vaccinated so far, Sharma said.

The cattle vaccination drive is being conducted to prevent diseases like Hemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS), Black Quarter (BQ) and Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD). Cattle enter the Park to graze and come in contact with wild animals and the only way to check the spread of diseases is through such vaccination drives.

Veterinary officers with support from NGOs like Corbett Foundation, Bhumi and Aaranyak are conducting the vaccination drive, Sharma added.

