Left Menu

Finland's Fennovoima withdraws application to build Hanhikivi nuclear plant

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:30 IST
Finland's Fennovoima withdraws application to build Hanhikivi nuclear plant
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Finnish consortium Fennovoima said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its construction permit application for the Hanhikivi 1 nuclear power plant following the company's recent decision to break off cooperation with the facility's designated Russian supplier.

Fennovoima on May 2 announced it had scrapped the contract with Rosatom's Finnish subsidiary RAOS Project for the delivery of the nuclear power plant due to "significant delays and inability to deliver the project".

RAOS Project has said it will demand compensation for the termination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022