Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine continues, up from Monday

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:36 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Tuesday seen at 46.1 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 43 mcm on Monday.
An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
