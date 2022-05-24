Assam Forest Dept has made arrangements to protect wild animals during floods, says Minister Parimal Suklabaidya

With Assam floods affecting as many as 33 districts of the state and displacing more than 9.66 lakh of people so far, the Assam Forest Department has made all preventive arrangements in the national parks, wildlife sanctuaries of the state to protect the wild animals including one-horned rhinoceros.

Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said that the state forest department and the authorities of the national parks, and the wildlife sanctuaries have made all arrangements to deal with any flood situation and to protect the wild animals. "Every year, we have taken measures to tackle floods and we have given top priority to rescue the wild animals. We always try how to rescue all animals in the national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries during floods. This year also, we have made all arrangements for it," Suklabaidya said. He further said that his department has also made a routine list of the forest staff, and workers on how they will do their work during floods. "We will introduce a time card for all vehicles to restrict vehicular speed on roads which are passing through the national parks, and wildlife sanctuaries. We have sufficient highlands in our national parks, and sanctuaries. We have also arranged rescue teams for Kaziranga National Park," the Assam Forest Minister said. He also said that the Assam Forest department is ready to tackle any situation. As many as 25 people have lost their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state so far. According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 19 people have died in floods and five died in landslide incidents. The ASDMA report stated that a total of 9, 66,800 people have been affected by this year's deluge so far. (ANI)

