TN CM releases water from Mettur dam for irrigation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday released water from Stanley reservoir at Mettur in nearby Salem district for Kuruvai crop cultivation in the Delta region of the state, for the first time in the month of May.

The water thus released will benefit four lakh acres of agricultural land in Trichy, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, and Cuddalore.

Normally, 406.99 tmc of water released on June 12, will be available for 230 days till January 28 benefitting Kuruvai, Samba and Thaladi, utilizing 331.28 tmc from Stanley reservoir and 75.72 tmc with North East seasonal rains, benefitting over 17 lakh acres.

In the last 90 years, water from the dam was released only 18 times on June 12, as there was no adequate storage in it in 60 years.

Stalin opened the sluice gates on the right bank and released 3,000 cubic feet initially, which will be increased in phases and reach Kallanai in Thanjavur district after three days, official sources said.

The inflow to the reservoir till 8 am today was 10,508 cft and the storage level stood at 117.76 feet as against 120 feet.

Ministers Durai Murugan and K N Nehru and senior officials, and farmer leaders were present.

