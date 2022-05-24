India could restrict sugar exports to 10 mln govt source says
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:07 IST
- Country:
- India
India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices, potentially capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
India is the world's biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.
