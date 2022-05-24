Left Menu

Lithuania receives first Ukrainian grain by rail for onward shipment

The trains reach Lithuania via Poland. Ukraine's grain exports in the first 10 days of May more than halved to about 300,000 tonnes from 667,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:09 IST
Lithuania receives first Ukrainian grain by rail for onward shipment
Representative Image

Lithuania has received its first rail delivery of grain from Ukraine for onward shipment from Klaipeda port, state-owned railway company LTG said.

With Ukraine's ports blocked by Russia's invasion, the major grain grower has been unable to export nearly 25 million tonnes of grains, causing global food prices to soar. The country has been forced to send shipments across its western border, relying on limited railway capacity and small Danube river ports.

"We expect to scale up to receiving a train per day from Ukraine, each with up to 1,500 tonnes of grain and other agricultural produce, for export via Klaipeda port," said LTG spokesman Mantas Dubauskas. He did not give a timeline for the plan. The trains reach Lithuania via Poland.

Ukraine's grain exports in the first 10 days of May more than halved to about 300,000 tonnes from 667,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022