Ukraine war could lead to food shortages in Africa, migration problems, says Polish president
If the war in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will in turn lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's president said on Tuesday. "If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Andrzej Duda told a panel in Davos.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Poland
If the war in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will, in turn, lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's president said on Tuesday.
"If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Andrzej Duda told a panel in Davos. "Today we should focus on Ukraine being able to export its grain."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Davos
- Andrzej Duda
- Ukraine
- Poland
- Spain
- Europe
- North Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's Trudeau: World determined to make sure Putin loses in Ukraine
Ukraine: UN chief condemns school attack; welcomes new evacuees from Mariupol
'Everything shook': Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill
WRAPUP 1-Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory as Ukraine decries school bombing
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now