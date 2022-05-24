Ukraine war could lead to food shortages in Africa, migration problems, says Polish president

If the war in Ukraine causes food shortages in North Africa, this will, in turn, lead to mass migration to Europe, Poland's president said on Tuesday.

"If it turns out that there is hunger in North Africa... both Spain and the whole of southern Europe will have a huge migration problem," Andrzej Duda told a panel in Davos. "Today we should focus on Ukraine being able to export its grain."

