U.S. climate envoy Kerry says Ukraine war no excuse to let up on climate fight

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:06 IST
John Kerry Image Credit: Twitter(JohnKerry)

The U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Tuesday that the global energy crisis wrought by the war in Ukraine should not deepen the world's dependence on fossil fuels causing climate change.

"There has to be a resupply to Europe of gas that has been lost in the cutoff from Russia," he said in Davos, Switzerland. But he warned: "No one should believe that the crisis of Ukraine is an excuse to suddenly build out the old kind of infrastructure that we had."

"If we make the right choices here we can win all of these battles: we can do what we need to do with respect to Ukraine, we can do what we need to do with respect to the climate crisis," Kerry said.

