Shell chairman pauses AGM while climate protestors are removed from venue

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:06 IST
Andrew Mackenzie Image Credit: Wikipedia
Shell Chairman Andrew Mackenzie paused the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, asking shareholders to leave the room while climate protestors, some of whom have glued themselves to chairs, are being removed from the venue.

Both Mackenzie and Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden have stayed on the podium, listening to more than an hour and a half of chants such as "You've got blood on your hands" and "Shell must fall".

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

