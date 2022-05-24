Left Menu

Maharashtra ATS gets custody of suspect in terror funding case till Jun 3

A special court on Tuesday sent accused Junaid, a suspect in a terror funding case, to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till June 3. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS today in connection to LeT's terror network

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Tuesday sent accused Junaid, a suspect in a terror funding case, to Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) custody till June 3. He was arrested by Maharashtra ATS today in connection to LeT's terror network Maharashtra ATS had arrested Junaid earlier today.

According to Maharashtra ATS, accused Junaid is an Indian national, residing in Pune and was connected to Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) terror network. "His specific role was to recruit terrorists for LeT," said Maharashtra ATS.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

