Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Dima Hasao; reviews situation in flood, landslide-hit district

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood and landslide-hit Assam's Dima Hasao district and reviewed the situation on Tuesday. The chief minister visited the relief camps set up at Lower Haflong High School and Lower Haflong LP school in Assam's Haflong and interacted with the inmates there.

He also took stock of the road at Lower Haflong which was totally destroyed due to landslides. Earlier in the month, torrential rains washed away a portion of a road in the Haflong area in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed that landslides reported so far are from 12 villages in the Dima Hasao district. "Around 80 houses are severely affected, 3 people dead in Haflong area," the official said. Meanwhile, over 7.19 lakh people have been affected in 22 of the state's 34 districts. (ANI)

