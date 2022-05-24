UK energy minister "very confident" of more help to tackle rising bills

Britain's energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was very confident there would be more government intervention to help consumers facing rising energy bills before another expected hike in October.

"The chancellor is committed to more support, more help before the price cap kicks in. So I'm very confident that there will be more intervention," Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee.

