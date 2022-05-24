DAVOS-Iraqi Kurdish leader says rejects federal court oil and gas ruling

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Tuesday that the semi-autonomous region rejected a federal court ruling on its oil and gas activities as "political" and not constitutional.

Iraq's federal court has deemed an oil and gas law regulating the oil industry in Iraqi Kurdistan unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over their crude supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)