India cuts June domestic coal supply targets to utilities by 11.1%
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
India has slashed domestic miners' coal supply targets to power plants for June by 11.1%, according to a federal power ministry letter seen by Reuters.
The power ministry asked power plants which have not yet begun blending imported coal with local supplies to ship in 15% of their requirements until October, according to the letter dated 24 May.
India had earlier asked utilities to import 10% of its total needs.
