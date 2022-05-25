Left Menu

World Bank says no new financing for Sri Lanka without policy framework

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 01:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The World Bank on Tuesday said it is not planning to provide any new financing to cash-strapped Sri Lanka until an adequate economic policy framework has been put in place. In a statement, the multilateral development bank said it was repurposing resources from previously approved projects to help the Sri Lankan government pay for some essential medicines, temporary cash transfers for poor and vulnerable households, and other support.

It said recent media reports had inaccurately stated that the World Bank planned to provide Sri Lanka with a new bridge loan or other loan commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

