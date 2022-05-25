Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Qatar pledges to invest 10 bln stg in UK over next five years https://on.ft.com/3PF99fq - Shell suffers drop in investor support for climate strategy https://on.ft.com/3sXWBWW

- EU officials discuss vaccines deal to tackle monkeypox outbreak https://on.ft.com/3yVyKe8 - EU 'finalising' deal with Poland for 36 bln euros COVID recovery plan https://on.ft.com/3wN5tjh

Overview - Qatar has pledged to invest 10 billion pounds ($12.52 billion) in the United Kingdom, including the technology, healthcare, infrastructure and clean energy sectors, as British government steps up its efforts to woo sovereign wealth fund investment from oil-rich Gulf states.

- Shell Plc's climate goals came under fire at the company's annual meeting as shareholders backed the strategy in lower numbers than last year and activists protesting against the energy major's continued development of fossil fuels delayed proceedings for almost three hours. - EU officials are working on a potential centralised procurement deal for smallpox vaccines to be used against rising numbers of monkeypox infections in Europe.

- Brussels is closing in on a deal with Poland to free up tens of billions of euros in grants and loans after a year of deadlock, said Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission's executive vice-president. ($1 = 0.7986 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

