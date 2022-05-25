Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks shrug off Wall St weakness but growth concerns remain

Asia stocks opened mostly in positive territory on Wednesday even as global growth concerns and weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street overnight. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35%, Australian shares were up 0.33%, and Seoul and Taiwan both ticked upwards 0.61% and 0.2%.

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 07:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 07:30 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks shrug off Wall St weakness but growth concerns remain

Asia stocks opened mostly in positive territory on Wednesday even as global growth concerns and weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street overnight.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.35%, Australian shares were up 0.33%, and Seoul and Taiwan both ticked upwards 0.61% and 0.2%. Hong Kong's, Shanghai's and China's CSI300 indexes opened marginally higher while Japan's Nikkei share average was down 0.18%.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.35% and the S&P 500 lost 0.81% as worries returned over surging global inflation cornering central banks into aggressive rate hikes, thereby slowing growth. "The Fed's problem right now is that plenty of soft indicators and surveys are pointing to a slowdown," Steve Englander of Standard Chartered Bank said.

"While hard data on activity and inflation do not suggest an imminent slowdown, it is hard to ignore a day when the S&P services PMI, new home sales, and Richmond Fed index all come in below the lowest expectation." New home sales in the U.S. fell 16.6% month-on-month in April, the largest decline in nine years, sending U.S. Treasuries yields down to one-month lows as investors turned once again to safety. The benchmark 10-year note was at 2.768% and the two-year yield fell to 2.464%, the lowest since April 19, before rising back to 2.483%.

Gold prices also held their ground at $1,865.39 per ounce, having risen to their highest in two weeks on Tuesday as the safe-haven metal's appeal was lifted by a weaker U.S. dollar and lower Treasury yields. Oil prices climbed on the prospect of tight supplies U.S. crude futures stood at $110.45 a barrel, and Brent rose to $114.22.

Social media stocks were left in particularly bad shape on Wall Street after a profit warning from Snap sent its shares plunging 43%. (Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022