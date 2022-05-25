Left Menu

Son of Puri priest killed in front of Jagannath temple

One person was shot dead near the historic Emar Mutt in front of Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday night.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:42 IST
Visuals of police at the incident site near Puri Jagannath Temple. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
One person was shot dead near the historic Emar Mutt in front of Puri Jagannath temple on Tuesday night. Later, the deceased was identified as Shivaram Patra, son of a temple priest from Harachandi Taluchha Sahi of the pilgrim town.

As per reports, two bike-borne miscreants opened two rounds of fire and killed Sibaram on the spot just 20 metres away from the Singha Dwara (main entrance) of the Puri Jagannath Temple. 'Singha Dwara' police immediately called an ambulance and shifted the injured person to Puri district headquarters hospital where he was declared dead.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanwar Vishal Singh reached the spot to assess the situation. He said, "Prime accused has been identified as Chandan Barik. He has been detained in connection with the incident. The weapon used in the crime has also been seized."

According to the SP, the case prima facie seems to be the result of personal enmity. Forensic examination is underway.

As per local people, the deceased was murdered due to a love affair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

