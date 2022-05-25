Left Menu

J-K LG meets cricketer Umran Malik, says govt will take care of his training

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Indian Cricketer Umran Malik and his family and congratulated him on getting selected for Team India.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:47 IST
J-K LG meets cricketer Umran Malik, says govt will take care of his training
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with cricketer Umran Malik. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Indian Cricketer Umran Malik and his family and congratulated him on getting selected for Team India. Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of Umran Malik's training and other facilities.

"Umran Malik has made the country proud. Jammu and Kashmir government will take care of his training and provide all necessary facilities. Already, there is a provision in the sports policy that a government job will be given to him whenever he wishes to join", said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. "His remarkable achievement is a proud moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir, and it will motivate and inspire many youths from the UT to follow his footsteps and bring laurels to Jammu and Kashmir and the country," Sinha added.

Umran Malik received his maiden call-up for the national team. The bowler from Kashmir was picked up after taking 21 wickets in 13 matches for SunRisers Hyderabad in this season of IPL. Umran will play five-match T20 International home series against South Africa at home, which will start from June 9 onwards.

The Office of LG had tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik for selection in Team India for T20 Series against South Africa. It is a proud moment for Jammu Kashmir. Well done & best wishes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022