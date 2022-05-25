Left Menu

Caged leopard burnt alive by villagers in U'khand's Pauri

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 25-05-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 12:13 IST
Caged leopard burnt alive by villagers in U'khand's Pauri
A caged leopard which had killed a woman recently in Saplori village of Pauri district was burnt alive by villagers, officials said on Wednesday.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident that took place on Tuesday against 150 people, including the Gram Pradhan concerned, under the wildlife protection act and other relevant sections, conservator of forests, Garhwal circle, Nityanand Pandey said.

The leopard had killed 47-year-old Sushma Devi of Saplori village on May 15, Pandey said.

A cage was set up in the village the same day to trap the big cat and it was captured on May 20, Pandey said.

When villagers came to know about it, they arrived at the spot and burnt the animal despite opposition from forest department personnel, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

