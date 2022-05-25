Assam flood situation improves substantially, but many villagers still lodged in relief camps

The flood situation in Assam has improved substantially, but many flood-affected people are still lodged in temporary relief camps after the devastating floods damaged their houses. This year's first wave of flood has badly hit central Assam's Nagaon district where nearly 3.46 lakh people and 247 villages are still affected. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 18,000 people of the Nagaon district are still lodged at 54 relief camps set up by the district administration and many others are taking shelter on roads, railway tracks, school buildings, highland in many parts of the Kampur, Raha and Nagaon revenue circles in the district. Kalpana Devi, a resident of Pahupuri village under the Raha revenue circle, has taken shelter at Pahupuri Khaiti LP School along with other villagers. "Almost all household goods, and clothes of my house were damaged by the flood waters. There is water inside my house. We can't live there. My husband has also fallen sick and now his treatment is going on. I am using a boat to take my husband to the hospital. We are now facing a lot of problems," Kalpana Devi said. Binu Devi, another woman, who is also lodged at the relief camp over the last few days, said that she has now been forced to wear her daughter's clothes after she wasn't able to carry her clothes when her house was flooded. "All household goods, my clothes were damaged in flood. I am now wearing my daughter's school uniform. The flood waters damaged rice bags, several bags of paddy grain and we are now totally helpless," Binu Devi said. Not only the villagers of Pahupuri village, but several other villagers under Raha and Kampur revenue circles in the Nagaon district are also facing similar problems and they are still taking shelter in many places.

Nearly 5.80 lakh people of the 18 districts of Assam are still affected by the current spell of floods and 26 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides in the state this year so far. (ANI)

