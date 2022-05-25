J-K: 3 Pakistani terrorists, cop killed in Baramulla encounter

At least three terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed during an encounter in Baramulla here on Wednesday. The encounter took place at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla earlier today in which one Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel also lost his life.

The security forces have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition. "Three #Pakistani #terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained #martyrdom in this chance encounter. #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that security forces have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists so far this year. "We have neutralised three Pakistani terrorists of JeM. They were active in this area for the last 3-4 months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we have neutralised 22 Pakistani terrorists," Kumar said. (ANI)

