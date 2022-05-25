Four miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

The dead bodies of four out of eight missing miners have been found at a zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp in Burkina Faso that flooded on April 16, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rescue workers on May 17 had found no survivors in a chamber in the mine where there had been hope during a month-long search that the men might have reached refuge. "Unfortunately, after 39 days of intense research, the lifeless bodies of four miners were found," government spokesman Lionel Bilgo said in the statement.

Search teams are still looking for the other four, the statement added. Trevali confirmed the discovery of the bodies of four of the missing miners.

Both the Canada-based company and the government have launched investigations into the causes of the incident.

