Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:17 IST
Guar seed prices on Wednesday declined by Rs 40 to Rs 6,030 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery fell by Rs 40 or 0.66 percent to Rs 6,030 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 54,135 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

