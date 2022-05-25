Left Menu

Sadhguru appeals to WEF leaders to work for saving soil

Healthy soil and healthy life are inextricably connected, he said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Tuesday.He stressed the critical need to regenerate soil health to make it remunerative for farmers to continue to farm their lands in the interest of food security, to reduce migratory exodus into cities and to ensure long-term planetary wellbeing.Sadhguru further said builders should consider decongesting cities by moving to the peripheries where land is abundant and developing it partially for human habitation.He proposed a built-up area of 1 acre on a 50-acre plot.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Picture Courtesy - Sadhguru/ YouTube) Image Credit: ANI

Appealing to world leaders to work towards ensuring soil health, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru has said there can be nobody on the planet who is against enhancing the organic content of the soil.

''Rich soil is the fundamental of rich life for us. Healthy soil and healthy life are inextricably connected,'' he said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting on Tuesday.

He stressed the critical need to regenerate soil health to make it remunerative for farmers to continue to farm their lands in the interest of food security, to reduce migratory exodus into cities, and to ensure long-term planetary wellbeing.

Sadhguru further said builders should consider decongesting cities by moving to the peripheries where land is abundant and developing it partially for human habitation.

He proposed a built-up area of 1 acre on a 50-acre plot. "You can build 50 to 100 floors – the remaining 49 acres will be completely eco-friendly with forests and enough agriculture so that one can also grow enough fruits and vegetables for that community.

He called for urbanizing rural areas by shifting investment from its present congested concentration in urban centers.

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day 30,000 km long motorcycle journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East to press for global consensus on policy-driven action to save soil from extinction.

Soon after speaking at Davos, Sadhguru left to resume his journey in the Middle East.

