Tunisia hopes to start official talks soon with IMF for $4 bln loan

The Tunisian government hopes to start official negotiations in the coming weeks with the International Monetary Fund for a $4 billion loan, its finance minister said, as the country suffers from its worst financial crisis. Tunisia is seeking the loan to avoid public financial bankruptcy, but it would mean committing to unpopular reforms, including freezing wages and cutting energy and food subsidies.

The powerful UGTT labor union has rejected such reforms and called for a national strike at public companies and the public service. During the Davos conference in Switzerland this week, Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden met IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The Burden and Georgieva meeting was fruitful and positive. The meeting was about the government reform program, which the fund described as promising", the finance minister Sihem Boughdiri told reporters.

