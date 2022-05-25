EU hopes to agree Russia oil sanctions before Council meeting

The EU hopes to be able to agree on sanctions on Russian oil before the next meeting of the European Council, President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I am still confident that we can be able to resolve the topic before the European Council," Michel told reporters during a news conference in Stockholm with Sweden's prime minister.

"We are working very hard in order to be able to stay united .. but also to take decisions in order to break the Russian war machine and to try to put pressure on the Kremlin to end the war."

