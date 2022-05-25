Left Menu

EU hopes to agree Russia oil sanctions before Council meeting

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 17:10 IST
EU hopes to agree Russia oil sanctions before Council meeting
Charles Michel Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

The EU hopes to be able to agree on sanctions on Russian oil before the next meeting of the European Council, President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I am still confident that we can be able to resolve the topic before the European Council," Michel told reporters during a news conference in Stockholm with Sweden's prime minister.

"We are working very hard in order to be able to stay united .. but also to take decisions in order to break the Russian war machine and to try to put pressure on the Kremlin to end the war."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022