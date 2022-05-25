Chhattisgarh: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Raigarh

A 40-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kantjhariya village under the Gharghoda forest range on Tuesday night, said Stylo Mandavi, divisional forest officer (DFO) of Raigarh forest said.

The victim, Anand Ram Yadav, was returning to the village after grazing his cattle along with two other villagers when they encountered the tusker, she said. Yadav was trampled him to death by the elephant, while others managed to escape from the spot, she said, adding that forest officials were subsequently alerted and the body was sent for post-mortem.

An immediate aid of Rs 25,000 was provided to the kin of the deceased, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be disbursed after the completion of necessary formalities, the official said.

Human-elephant conflicts in the northern part of the state have been a major cause for concern since the last decade and the menace has spread in some districts of the central region in the last few years.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, and Gariaband.

According to the forest department, over 200 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last three years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)