Left Menu

Liquor to be costlier in Meghalaya as cabinet approves tax hike

Tipplers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to take a swig of their favourite alcoholic drink as the cabinet of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday decided to hike taxes on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor IMFL in the range of 1-9 per cent.Sangma, after the cabinet meeting, said the decision was taken to ensure higher revenues for the state.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:48 IST
Liquor to be costlier in Meghalaya as cabinet approves tax hike
  • Country:
  • India

Tipplers will have to dig deeper into their pockets to take a swig of their favourite alcoholic drink as the cabinet of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday decided to hike taxes on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the range of 1-9 per cent.

Sangma, after the cabinet meeting, said the decision was taken to ensure higher revenues for the state. ''The cabinet has approved the recategorisation of IMFL brands available in the state. Due to changes in rates in neighbouring states and in order to ensure more revenue, we have decided to declassify different brands and increase the prices of some of them,'' Sangma said.

He said the state government is expected to earn an additional revenue of up to Rs 25 crore annually with the change in rates and categories of liquor.

The cabinet also approved the request of NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited) for a waiver of upfront fees amounting to Rs 1 lakh per MW against the allotment of 50 MW Wah Umiam Stage-I and 100 MW Wah Umiam Stage-II hydroelectric projects in Umiew River basin in the state.

It also approved a proposal by the personnel department to allow the chief secretary to be the appointing authority for the posts of superintendent, under-secretary and deputy secretary in the secretariat, the chief minister said.

The chief secretary replaces the governor as the appointing authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022