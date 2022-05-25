Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Ansarullah Case: NIA files charge sheet against 12th accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the 12th accused in the Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:56 IST
Tamil Nadu's Ansarullah Case: NIA files charge sheet against 12th accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the 12th accused in the Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case. The Central anti-terror agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Divan Mujipeer alias Divan under charges of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang namely Ansarullah while being in the United Arab Emirates and in India, said the NIA. "They had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes with the intention of waging violent jihad for establishing Islamic rule in India," said the NIA.

NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against 11 accused persons on January 8, 2020, in this case. During the investigation, the NIA said, the charge-sheeted accused Mujipeer was found to have conspired with co-accused persons namely, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Sheik Maitheen, Meeran Ghani and Gulam Nabi Asath in UAE to form an extremist religious group namely Ansarullah with an intention to establish Islamic rule in India especially in Tamil Nadu through violent Jihad.

"They had circulated a magazine named Thozhan for propagating extreme Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and Al Qaeda," added the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022