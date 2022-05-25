Russia's Putin announces 10% hike to pensions, minimum wage
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:32 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the government to raise retirement pensions and the minimum wage by 10%, while stating that not all economic problems were associated with the conflict in Ukraine.
Speaking at a televised meeting of Russia's State Council, Putin said that inflation would not exceed 15% this year.
