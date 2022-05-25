Left Menu

Gujarat govt exempts LPG distributers from acquiring permit

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 20:36 IST
The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that dealers engaged in the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders are now exempted from acquiring permits to operate their business.

Speaking to reporters, state Minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said the decision was taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a cabinet meeting.

''At present, LPG distributors are required to take permits from the state food and civil supplies department to do business. To promote ease of doing business, our government has decided to do away with this rule. Dealers are no longer required to get a permit from us,'' Vaghani said.

Apart from this, existing dealers are also exempted from renewing their old permits, he said, adding that the move benefit nearly 1,000 LPG distributors in the state.

