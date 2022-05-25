Left Menu

U.N. official to visit Moscow in days to talk fertilizer exports

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:02 IST
U.N. official to visit Moscow in days to talk fertilizer exports

A senior United Nations official is due to visit Moscow in the coming days to "discuss the scheme by which we can export out fertilizers," Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Reuters on Wednesday.

Nebenzia said that "formally fertilizers and grain are not under sanctions, but there are logistical, transport, insurance, bank transfer problems" created by Western sanctions imposed on Russia that "prevent us from exporting freely." "We are prepared to export fertilizers and grain from our ports to the world market," he said, adding that when it came to Ukrainian grain exports - "I think that should be negotiated with the Ukrainians, not with Russians."

Nebenzia said Rebecca Grynspan was due to discuss Russian exports during a visit to Moscow. Grynspan is head of the U.N. Conference on Trade and Development and coordinator of the U.N. Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance that was set up to help poor countries face economic shocks stemming from the war in Ukraine.

Nebenzia also said he believed U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths was due to visit Moscow sometime in early June, but that he did not know "to what extent" Griffiths was involved in the discussions on grain and fertilizer exports. United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022