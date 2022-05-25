Uttarakhand: 6 killed in car crash in Tehri Garhwal
Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.
ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday. According to the district administration, all the bodies were found burnt.
The police has reached the site of the mishap. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehri Garhwal
- Uttarkashi
Advertisement