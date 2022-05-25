Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 6 killed in car crash in Tehri Garhwal

Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

ANI | Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:23 IST
Uttarakhand: 6 killed in car crash in Tehri Garhwal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people going from Tehri Garhwal towards Uttarkashi were killed in a car crash on Wednesday. According to the district administration, all the bodies were found burnt.

The police has reached the site of the mishap. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022