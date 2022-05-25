Left Menu

Hungary imposes windfall taxes on banks, companies for 2022-2023 - PM Orban

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 25-05-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 21:49 IST
Hungary imposes windfall taxes on banks, companies for 2022-2023 - PM Orban
File Photo Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary will oblige banks, telecoms firms, large retail chains, insurers, energy companies and airlines to pay a "large part of their extra profits" into the state budget, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Orban said the special taxes will apply in 2022 and 2023, adding that banks and companies that make "extra profits" in the current difficult situation amid the war in Ukraine and rising prices, will have to contribute to the costs of strengthening the Hungarian army, and financing caps on households' energy bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022