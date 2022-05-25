Hungary imposes windfall taxes on banks, companies for 2022-2023 - PM Orban

Hungary will oblige banks, telecoms firms, large retail chains, insurers, energy companies and airlines to pay a "large part of their extra profits" into the state budget, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Wednesday on his Facebook page.

Orban said the special taxes will apply in 2022 and 2023, adding that banks and companies that make "extra profits" in the current difficult situation amid the war in Ukraine and rising prices, will have to contribute to the costs of strengthening the Hungarian army, and financing caps on households' energy bills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)