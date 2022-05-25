UK finance ministry to make statement to parliament on Thursday - ITV

Britain's finance ministry is due to make a statement to parliament on Thursday, ITV reported citing parliamentary whips who arrange business in the debating chamber.

Inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on the government to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills. British media outlets have reported a new package of measures could be announced as soon as Thursday.

"Parliamentary whips saying they now have confirmation of a Treasury statement tomorrow," Anushka Asthana, ITV's Deputy political Editor, said on Twitter. "This won't be an Emergency Budget - it will be a statement to set out measures."

The Treasury did not immediately comment on the report when contacted by Reuters. The opposition Labour Party have called on the government to introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, something ministers have said they do not want to do but will not rule out if those firms do not invest their profits in boosting capacity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson again pledged action to help tackle the cost of living crisis, without giving specifics on what his government was going to do. "We're going to see pressures on household finances. So what I'm saying to people is that we will continue to respond," Johnson said at a news conference.

