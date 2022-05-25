Left Menu

Rajasthan has immense potential for growth: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said Rajasthan has immense potential for development for which its unexplored sectors should be focused for development. Addressing young entrepreneurs at a programme here, Birla said that experience is an important ingredient of any work and youths should move forward using the experience of their predecessors, besides their own knowledge and vision.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:04 IST
Rajasthan has immense potential for growth: Om Birla
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said Rajasthan has immense potential for development for which its unexplored sectors should be focused for development. Addressing young entrepreneurs at a programme here, Birla said that experience is an important ingredient of any work and youths should move forward using the experience of their predecessors, besides their own knowledge and vision. "The youth should not be confused or worried about whatever goals they set for their life. If you keep trying, you will definitely get results. This applies in all fields including industry, business and politics," he said.

He said there is immense potential for Rajasthan's growth as there are many such unexplored sectors in the state and if their growth is attempted, it will prove beneficial for the state and the country in future. Responding to a question by an entrepreneur, Birla said the work of the new building of Parliament will be completed this year.

He also invited young entrepreneurs to visit the Parliament. During his Jaipur visit, Birla also attended other programmes including one for facilitating Corona warriors and an award distribution function of Jaipur Doctors Welfare Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' comments

Russia says Ukraine war slowdown is deliberate, Zelenskiy mocks 'pathetic' c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022