Left Menu

Russia allows gas flows to Gazprom Marketing & Trading for 90 days

Reuters | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:18 IST
Russia allows gas flows to Gazprom Marketing & Trading for 90 days

Russia gave permission for natural gas supplies to Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Ltd, part of Gazprom Germania, from Yamal LNG project for 90 days, a government decree showed on Wednesday.

The move comes less than two weeks after the Kremlin said that Russian sanctions imposed on state gas company Gazprom's former German unit and other entities meant they could not receive gas supplies from Russia. Germany, Russia's top client in Europe, in early April transferred Gazprom Germania, an energy trading, storage and transmission business ditched by Russia's Gazprom, to its energy regulator to ensure energy security.

Energy ties between Russia and Europe plunged into crisis after Moscow started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the West responded with sweeping sanctions that put Russia on the brink of recession and a default on external public debt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022