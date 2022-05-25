Left Menu

Russia to raise minimum wage, pensions

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 25-05-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 23:35 IST
Russia to raise minimum wage, pensions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a 10% raise to the minimum wage rate and pensions in the coming month, a move that comes as the Russian economy faces an unprecedented wave of international sanctions.

Putin said in a government meeting that the minimum cost of living and the minimum wage will be up 10% beginning June 1 and suggested increasing state pensions by 10% starting July 1. The bump will bring the minimum wage to about $250 per month and the average pension to $320, according to the Interfax news agency.

"Our key and unchanging priority is to increase the welfare and quality of life of citizens," Putin said.

He also tasked government officials with increasing pay for Russian soldiers serving abroad as the Russian military operation in Ukraine enters its fourth month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022