IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs RCB

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock c du Plessis b Siraj 6 KL Rahul c Shahbaz Ahmed b Hazlewood 79 Manan Vohra c Shahbaz Ahmed b Hazlewood 19 Deepak Hooda b W Hasaranga 45 Marcus Stoinis c Rajat Patidar b Harshal Patel 9 Evin Lewis not out 2 Krunal Pandya c and b Hazlewood 0 Dushmantha Chameera not out 11 Extras: (B-5, LB-2, W-15) 22 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 193 Fall of Wickets: 8-1, 41-2, 137-3, 173-4, 180-5, 180-6 Bowler: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-41-1, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-43-3, Shahbaz Ahmed 4-0-35-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-42-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-25-1.

