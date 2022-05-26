World Bank's Malpass says war in Ukraine may trigger global recession
- Country:
- United States
World Bank President David Malpass on Wednesday suggested that Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on food and energy prices, as well as the availability of fertilizer, could trigger a global recession.
Malpass told an event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce that Germany, the world's fourth largest economy, has already seen a substantial economic slowdown due to higher energy prices, and said limited access to fertilizer could worsen conditions elsewhere
"As we look at the global GDP ... it's hard right now to see how we avoid a recession," Malpass said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- David Malpass
- World Bank
- Russia
- Ukraine
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
ALSO READ
World Bank approves Development Policy Grant to strengthen fiscal resilience
World Bank approves $75m loan for Eswatini to accelerate post-COVID-19 economic recovery
World Bank chief tests positive for COVID-19 -statement
Germany says it is assessing Russian announcement on Gazprom Germania sanctions
Germany assessing Russian announcement on Gazprom Germania sanctions