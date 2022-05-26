Tamil Nadu: PM Modi to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari. Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore. The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.
Besides this, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the 'Light House Project -- Chennai' and built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.
The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu, UP register wins on Day 7 of HI Senior Women National C'ship
Tamil Nadu Guv rejects claims of imposition of Hindi, backs National Education Policy
Tamil Nadu SC/ST commission seeks Tirupattur Collector's response on biryani festival row
Tamil Nadu Minister issues clarification after claiming Hindi speaking people selling 'Pani puri'
44th Chess Olympiad: AICF signs MOU with Tamil Nadu government